Diplomatic Tensions: Uyghur Deportation Sparks Global Outcry

Canada and the U.S. offered to resettle 48 Uyghurs detained in Thailand for a decade. Despite human rights concerns and offers from other countries, Thailand deported them to China fearing diplomatic fallout. China claims their rights are protected, but the UN and others have condemned the action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 13:16 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 13:16 IST
Canada and the United States made offers to resettle 48 ethnic Uyghurs held in Thai detention for over a decade, but Thailand deported them to China last week to avoid damaging relations with Beijing. The decision has drawn widespread condemnation from international human rights organizations and diplomats.

Accusations of mass human rights abuses against Uyghurs persist against China, despite Beijing's denial. Thai Deputy Prime Minister Phumtham Wechayachai stated that no country provided concrete resettlement options. The U.S. State Department confirmed they had offered to resettle the Uyghurs, a fact echoed by sources that also included offers from Canada and Australia.

The departure decision came after reassurances from China about the Uyghurs' well-being. However, the deportation occurred amid warnings from UN experts of potential torture and ill-treatment. The UN's refugee agency criticized limited access to the Uyghurs, affecting their asylum seeker status.

(With inputs from agencies.)

