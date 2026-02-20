Left Menu

Australia Dominates Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

Australia secured a dominant nine-wicket victory over Oman in their final ICC Men's T20 World Cup match. Captain Mitchell Marsh led with an unbeaten half-century, while Adam Zampa's stellar bowling restricted Oman to 104. Australia chased the target in just 9.4 overs, ending their campaign with two wins.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-02-2026 22:52 IST | Created: 20-02-2026 22:52 IST
Australia Dominates Oman in T20 World Cup Finale
Oman's captain Jatinder Singh (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Australia closed their ICC Men's T20 World Cup journey in style with a commanding nine-wicket triumph over Oman. The team dismissed Oman for a modest score of 104 and chased down the target in an impressive 9.4 overs, an achievement spearheaded by Captain Mitchell Marsh's explosive, unbeaten half-century.

Spinner Adam Zampa's clinical 4/21 performance applied constant pressure on Oman, leading to their downfall. Oman was in trouble from the outset, with Aamir Kaleem dismissed for a golden duck off the very first ball. Struggles continued as Nathan Ellis and Zampa dismantled Oman's batting order.

Chasing just 105, Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh ensured a strong start with 73 runs in the power play. Marsh's 64 off 33 balls, filled with boundaries and sixes, sealed the win. Despite the victory, Australia exited the tournament with two wins and as many losses in four matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

U.S. Economy: Forecasted Rebound & Growth Projections

 Global
2
Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

Supreme Court Strikes Down Trump's Sweeping Tariffs in Landmark Decision

 Global
3
Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

Judicial Scrutiny on DOJ's Journalist Search Raises Press Freedom Concerns

 Global
4
Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

Escalating Tensions: Iran-U.S. Face-Off Looms Large

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026