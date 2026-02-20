Australia Dominates Oman in T20 World Cup Finale

Australia closed their ICC Men's T20 World Cup journey in style with a commanding nine-wicket triumph over Oman. The team dismissed Oman for a modest score of 104 and chased down the target in an impressive 9.4 overs, an achievement spearheaded by Captain Mitchell Marsh's explosive, unbeaten half-century.

Spinner Adam Zampa's clinical 4/21 performance applied constant pressure on Oman, leading to their downfall. Oman was in trouble from the outset, with Aamir Kaleem dismissed for a golden duck off the very first ball. Struggles continued as Nathan Ellis and Zampa dismantled Oman's batting order.

Chasing just 105, Australian openers Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh ensured a strong start with 73 runs in the power play. Marsh's 64 off 33 balls, filled with boundaries and sixes, sealed the win. Despite the victory, Australia exited the tournament with two wins and as many losses in four matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)