Gujarat Fishermen's Plight: Incarcerated Across Borders
144 fishermen from Gujarat are detained in Pakistani jails, with 22 arrested in the past two years. Despite Pakistan releasing 432 Indian fishermen, 144 remain in custody. Additionally, 1,173 fishing boats are held by Pakistan. The Gujarat government is actively seeking their release.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:28 IST
- Country:
- India
In a startling revelation, the Gujarat government announced that 144 fishermen from the state are currently detained in Pakistani jails, with 22 having been apprehended in the last two years alone.
State Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel relayed these figures to the legislative assembly, emphasizing that the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency routinely arrests fishermen for allegedly crossing into Pakistani waters.
Despite the release of 432 Indian fishermen recently, 144 remain in custody. Furthermore, 1,173 Indian fishing boats are still held by Pakistan without any returned to India in the past two years.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement