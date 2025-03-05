Left Menu

Gujarat Fishermen's Plight: Incarcerated Across Borders

144 fishermen from Gujarat are detained in Pakistani jails, with 22 arrested in the past two years. Despite Pakistan releasing 432 Indian fishermen, 144 remain in custody. Additionally, 1,173 fishing boats are held by Pakistan. The Gujarat government is actively seeking their release.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 14:28 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 14:28 IST
Gujarat Fishermen's Plight: Incarcerated Across Borders
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling revelation, the Gujarat government announced that 144 fishermen from the state are currently detained in Pakistani jails, with 22 having been apprehended in the last two years alone.

State Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel relayed these figures to the legislative assembly, emphasizing that the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency routinely arrests fishermen for allegedly crossing into Pakistani waters.

Despite the release of 432 Indian fishermen recently, 144 remain in custody. Furthermore, 1,173 Indian fishing boats are still held by Pakistan without any returned to India in the past two years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Harnessing Renewable Hydrogen: Mongolia’s Opportunity for Clean Energy Leadership

Housing Booms and Busts: How They Shape Economic Growth and Stability

Brazil’s Monetary Policy: Can Interest Rate Hikes Control Inflation Expectations?

Revolutionizing PPP Projects: The Power of Blockchain-Enabled Smart Contracts

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025