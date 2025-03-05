Gujarat Fishermen's Plight: Incarcerated Across Borders

In a startling revelation, the Gujarat government announced that 144 fishermen from the state are currently detained in Pakistani jails, with 22 having been apprehended in the last two years alone.

State Fisheries Minister Raghavji Patel relayed these figures to the legislative assembly, emphasizing that the Pakistan Maritime Security Agency routinely arrests fishermen for allegedly crossing into Pakistani waters.

Despite the release of 432 Indian fishermen recently, 144 remain in custody. Furthermore, 1,173 Indian fishing boats are still held by Pakistan without any returned to India in the past two years.

