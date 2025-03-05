Left Menu

Trial Sparks Outcry: Tunisia's Legal Battle Over State Security

A Tunisian court opened a trial involving 40 individuals, including notable opposition figures, on charges of conspiring against state security. Critics, including global rights groups, claim the trial is politically motivated, accusing President Kais Saied's government of using the judiciary to suppress dissent since his 2021 power consolidation.

  • Tunisia

The trial of 40 individuals, encompassing prominent opposition figures, commenced in Tunisia, igniting significant backlash. Accusations center around conspiracy against state security, but critics argue this is a politically motivated move by President Kais Saied's administration to curb dissent.

Numerous defendants were barred from court attendance, considered too 'dangerous' by authorities. Their lawyers advocated for the defendants' appearance rights, with protests echoing outside the courtroom. Some face the potential of capital punishment if found guilty of charges ranging from state security threats to illegal foreign connections.

The case is attracting international attention. Rights organizations have slammed Tunisia's handling of the proceedings, citing violations compromising trial integrity. Amidst growing criticism, Saied's supporters defend his actions as stabilizing for an economically troubled Tunisia.

