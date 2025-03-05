Trial Sparks Outcry: Tunisia's Legal Battle Over State Security

The trial of 40 individuals, encompassing prominent opposition figures, commenced in Tunisia, igniting significant backlash. Accusations center around conspiracy against state security, but critics argue this is a politically motivated move by President Kais Saied's administration to curb dissent.

Numerous defendants were barred from court attendance, considered too 'dangerous' by authorities. Their lawyers advocated for the defendants' appearance rights, with protests echoing outside the courtroom. Some face the potential of capital punishment if found guilty of charges ranging from state security threats to illegal foreign connections.

The case is attracting international attention. Rights organizations have slammed Tunisia's handling of the proceedings, citing violations compromising trial integrity. Amidst growing criticism, Saied's supporters defend his actions as stabilizing for an economically troubled Tunisia.

(With inputs from agencies.)