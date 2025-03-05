Left Menu

Deadly Attack in Pakistan: A Tragic Day in Ramadan

A devastating suicide bombing in northwestern Pakistan resulted in the deaths of at least 13 civilians and five soldiers. The attack occurred at a security installation during Ramadan. Pakistani security forces quickly thwarted further destruction. The attack is suspected to be linked to the Pakistani Taliban.

In a horrific attack on Tuesday, suicide bombers targeted a security installation in northwestern Pakistan, leading to the tragic deaths of at least 13 civilians and five soldiers. The blast, which also injured at least 30 civilians, caused a nearby mosque's roof to collapse shortly after residents broke their fast during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan.

Although the attackers' plans were swiftly thwarted by Pakistan's security forces, the attack underscores the persistent threat posed by insurgent groups in the region. The Pakistani Taliban, also known as Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), are suspected, although there hasn't been an official claim of responsibility yet. Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif condemned the attack, emphasizing the nation's resolve against such terrorism.

Rescue operations are ongoing as officials search for more victims under the rubble. Video footage shows the extent of the destruction and the community's response to the tragedy. Additional investigations are expected as Pakistan focuses on combating the insurgent threat near the Afghan border, highlighting the continued volatility in the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

