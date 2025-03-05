Shake-Up in Refugee Resettlement as Leader is Ousted
Mellissa Harper, the acting director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, has been suddenly removed. Her departure comes amid enhanced efforts by the Trump administration to track down unaccompanied migrant children in the U.S., expanding its deportation agenda.
The Trump administration has abruptly ousted Mellissa Harper, the acting director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement. An email reviewed by Reuters revealed Harper's unexpected removal, raising questions about the leadership changes at the agency overseeing unaccompanied migrant children's care.
Harper's exit comes amid intensified efforts by President Trump's administration to find and deport unaccompanied migrant children who entered the U.S. without their parents. Known for her previous senior role at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Harper had introduced key ICE team members into the refugee office.
Under Harper's direction, there was a focus on curtailing smuggling operations, with plans to utilize DNA tests to verify familial connections between children and adults claiming them. The frequency of such tests, however, remains uncertain. These leadership changes highlight Trump's broader strategy of personnel shifts within immigration agencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
