Left Menu

Shake-Up in Refugee Resettlement as Leader is Ousted

Mellissa Harper, the acting director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement, has been suddenly removed. Her departure comes amid enhanced efforts by the Trump administration to track down unaccompanied migrant children in the U.S., expanding its deportation agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:34 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:34 IST
Shake-Up in Refugee Resettlement as Leader is Ousted

The Trump administration has abruptly ousted Mellissa Harper, the acting director of the Office of Refugee Resettlement. An email reviewed by Reuters revealed Harper's unexpected removal, raising questions about the leadership changes at the agency overseeing unaccompanied migrant children's care.

Harper's exit comes amid intensified efforts by President Trump's administration to find and deport unaccompanied migrant children who entered the U.S. without their parents. Known for her previous senior role at U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, Harper had introduced key ICE team members into the refugee office.

Under Harper's direction, there was a focus on curtailing smuggling operations, with plans to utilize DNA tests to verify familial connections between children and adults claiming them. The frequency of such tests, however, remains uncertain. These leadership changes highlight Trump's broader strategy of personnel shifts within immigration agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

AI failures are predictable - and preventable

The WEIRD AI divide: Why some nations trust AI while others don’t

Tech or tyranny? AI ethics under fire in disability rights debate

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025