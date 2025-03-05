Bravery in the Face of Horror: Woman Fights Off Attacker in Maharashtra
A 19-year-old man allegedly attacked a 36-year-old woman who resisted his attempt to rape her in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The woman, who was working in a field, fought valiantly against the attack, suffered multiple stab wounds, and survived with the help of her family.
- Country:
- India
In a harrowing incident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a young woman survived a brutal assault after bravely resisting a rape attempt. The attacker, identified as 19-year-old Abhishek Navpute, allegedly attacked the 36-year-old woman in the Ghardon area.
The woman, working in a field at the time, reportedly fought back against Navpute's attempt to strangle and rape her. This resistance led to a violent retaliation, during which she was slashed multiple times by the perpetrator, suffering approximately 15 wounds before collapsing.
Assuming the woman had died, Navpute fled the scene. However, she was discovered by her mother-in-law, who took her to a hospital. Regaining consciousness, she informed the authorities about the attack, leading to Navpute's arrest from a farm the following day.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Hate Crimes Surge Amid Middle East Conflict
Violence Escalates in Kurram: Militants Target Aid Convoy Amid Sectarian Unrest
Escalating Violence in Kurram: A Humanitarian Crisis Deepens
Behind the Scenes: Sudhir Mishra's Dynamic Vision in 'Crime Beat'
Foreigners in Germany: No Link to Rising Crime Rates, Says Study