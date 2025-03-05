Left Menu

Bravery in the Face of Horror: Woman Fights Off Attacker in Maharashtra

A 19-year-old man allegedly attacked a 36-year-old woman who resisted his attempt to rape her in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district. The woman, who was working in a field, fought valiantly against the attack, suffered multiple stab wounds, and survived with the help of her family.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chhatrapatisambhajinagar | Updated: 05-03-2025 16:53 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 16:53 IST
Bravery in the Face of Horror: Woman Fights Off Attacker in Maharashtra
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a harrowing incident in Maharashtra's Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, a young woman survived a brutal assault after bravely resisting a rape attempt. The attacker, identified as 19-year-old Abhishek Navpute, allegedly attacked the 36-year-old woman in the Ghardon area.

The woman, working in a field at the time, reportedly fought back against Navpute's attempt to strangle and rape her. This resistance led to a violent retaliation, during which she was slashed multiple times by the perpetrator, suffering approximately 15 wounds before collapsing.

Assuming the woman had died, Navpute fled the scene. However, she was discovered by her mother-in-law, who took her to a hospital. Regaining consciousness, she informed the authorities about the attack, leading to Navpute's arrest from a farm the following day.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

AI failures are predictable - and preventable

The WEIRD AI divide: Why some nations trust AI while others don’t

Tech or tyranny? AI ethics under fire in disability rights debate

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025