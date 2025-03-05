Gold Smuggling Foiled: Bangladeshi Woman Nabbed at Indo-Bangla Border

The Border Security Force (BSF) has arrested a Bangladeshi woman attempting to smuggle gold at the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal. The woman, from Comilla district in Bangladesh, was caught during routine checks by BSF personnel at the Integrated Check Post (ICP) Petrapole.

The apprehension occurred on Tuesday morning as jawans of the 145 battalion stopped her for passenger screening. A metal detector scan revealed metal on her wrists, which led to the discovery of three gold bangles on each hand. Officials reported the gold tested at 99.76 per cent purity, unusual for standard jewellery.

The seized gold weighed 103.090 grams with an estimated value of Rs 8,82,966. Legal proceedings have been initiated as both the gold and the woman have been handed over to the authorities concerned.

(With inputs from agencies.)