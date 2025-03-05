Left Menu

Tragic Unfolding: Love and Despair in Thane

Altaf, a 30-year-old tailor from Uttar Pradesh residing in Thane, Maharashtra, committed suicide during a video call with his girlfriend. A video of the incident later surfaced, leading to his sister, Reshma, filing a police complaint alleging blackmail for Rs 2 lakh by a woman from Unnao.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Unnao | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:17 IST
Tragic Unfolding: Love and Despair in Thane
Altaf
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, involving Altaf, a 30-year-old tailor, who took his own life while on a video call with his girlfriend. The heartbreaking event was confirmed by local police on Wednesday, revealing the tragic circumstances leading up to the incident.

Altaf, originally from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, had lived in Thane for 15 years, building a life and career as a tailor. On February 22, a dispute with his girlfriend drove him to consume poison and slit his wrist, actions he recorded and shared with her. Despite receiving the video, the girlfriend did not report the incident, police stated.

The tragedy intensified as the video surfaced on social media days later, prompting Altaf's sister, Reshma, to file a complaint alleging her brother was being blackmailed for Rs 2 lakh by a woman from Piper Khera village in Unnao. As investigations continue, the pivotal fact remains: a family mourns their lost brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025