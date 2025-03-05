Tragic Unfolding: Love and Despair in Thane

A tragic incident unfolded in Thane, Maharashtra, involving Altaf, a 30-year-old tailor, who took his own life while on a video call with his girlfriend. The heartbreaking event was confirmed by local police on Wednesday, revealing the tragic circumstances leading up to the incident.

Altaf, originally from Unnao, Uttar Pradesh, had lived in Thane for 15 years, building a life and career as a tailor. On February 22, a dispute with his girlfriend drove him to consume poison and slit his wrist, actions he recorded and shared with her. Despite receiving the video, the girlfriend did not report the incident, police stated.

The tragedy intensified as the video surfaced on social media days later, prompting Altaf's sister, Reshma, to file a complaint alleging her brother was being blackmailed for Rs 2 lakh by a woman from Piper Khera village in Unnao. As investigations continue, the pivotal fact remains: a family mourns their lost brother.

(With inputs from agencies.)