EU Leaders Condemn Trump's Greenland Tariff Threat as Blackmail

Leaders of major European Union nations have condemned U.S. President Donald Trump's threats to impose tariffs on EU allies over Greenland, calling the move blackmail. France is considering unprecedented economic countermeasures in response.

Currently, EU countries including Denmark, Sweden, France, and Germany face existing U.S. tariffs between 10% and 15%. Leaders emphasize cooperation over conflict, stressing that Denmark's Arctic island exercises are non-threatening.

With the EU presidency, Cyprus convened an emergency meeting in Brussels. France's President Macron leads a call for the potential activation of the 'Anti-Coercion Instrument,' seeking a united EU front against these tariff threats, as member states highlight the need for transatlantic solidarity.

