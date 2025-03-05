JSW Energy Receives CCI Nod for 100% Acquisition of KSK Mahanadi Power

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has granted approval for the proposed acquisition of a 100% shareholding in KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited (KMPCL) by JSW Energy Limited (JSWEL) through its wholly owned subsidiary, JSW Thermal Energy One Limited.

Overview of the Entities Involved:

JSW Energy Limited (JSWEL) JSWEL is a publicly listed company with a strong presence in the power sector. The company has diversified assets across power generation, transmission, and trading, with a focus on operational efficiency, corporate governance, and strategic capital allocation. Through its subsidiaries, JSWEL is actively engaged in power generation, power transmission, power trading, coal mining, and power equipment manufacturing.

JSW Thermal Energy One Limited (JSW Thermal) JSW Thermal is a newly incorporated wholly owned subsidiary of JSWEL, established in October 2024 specifically to facilitate this acquisition. At present, JSW Thermal does not have any independent business operations.

KSK Mahanadi Power Company Limited (KMPCL) KMPCL was founded in 2009 and operates in the thermal power generation sector. It currently runs a 6 x 600 MW thermal power plant located in Janjgir-Champa District, Chhattisgarh. The company is undergoing the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016.

Details of the Acquisition:

The approved transaction involves JSWEL, through JSW Thermal, acquiring a 100% stake in KMPCL. This move aligns with JSWEL’s strategic vision of expanding its power generation capacity and strengthening its foothold in the thermal energy sector. The acquisition of KMPCL’s thermal power plant will significantly boost JSWEL’s existing generation portfolio and improve supply capabilities in key markets.

This acquisition is part of JSWEL’s ongoing efforts to expand its energy infrastructure and leverage distressed assets to enhance its power generation capabilities. With the CCI’s approval, JSWEL is set to proceed with the acquisition and integrate KMPCL’s operations into its existing portfolio, ensuring business continuity and efficient energy supply.

The move is expected to contribute to the overall growth of India’s power sector, ensuring greater stability and efficiency in electricity generation and distribution.