Left Menu

Arrests Jeopardize South Sudan's Fragile Peace

South Sudanese forces have arrested the petroleum minister and several senior military officials allied with First Vice President Riek Machar, threatening a delicate peace deal. This follows recent clashes in Nasir, with concerns growing of renewed conflict unless tensions are addressed by the country's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:22 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:22 IST
Arrests Jeopardize South Sudan's Fragile Peace
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a move heightening tensions in South Sudan, national forces have detained the petroleum minister along with senior military officials loyal to First Vice President Riek Machar, as confirmed by Machar's spokesperson on Wednesday.

This development casts a shadow over the fragile peace accord that ended the civil war and follows fierce confrontations in Nasir between national troops and the White Army militia, composed predominantly of the Nuer ethnic group linked to Machar. The recent arrests include Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol and Deputy Army Chief Gabriel Doup Lam, with no explanation provided for their detention, according to Machar's representative, Puok Both Baluang.

Experts fear the nation might be on the brink of sliding back into violence unless decisive action is taken by top leaders. Pressure mounts as the African Union and UN peacekeeping efforts urge de-escalation in the Upper Nile State to avert widespread violence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025