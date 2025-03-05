Arrests Jeopardize South Sudan's Fragile Peace

In a move heightening tensions in South Sudan, national forces have detained the petroleum minister along with senior military officials loyal to First Vice President Riek Machar, as confirmed by Machar's spokesperson on Wednesday.

This development casts a shadow over the fragile peace accord that ended the civil war and follows fierce confrontations in Nasir between national troops and the White Army militia, composed predominantly of the Nuer ethnic group linked to Machar. The recent arrests include Petroleum Minister Puot Kang Chol and Deputy Army Chief Gabriel Doup Lam, with no explanation provided for their detention, according to Machar's representative, Puok Both Baluang.

Experts fear the nation might be on the brink of sliding back into violence unless decisive action is taken by top leaders. Pressure mounts as the African Union and UN peacekeeping efforts urge de-escalation in the Upper Nile State to avert widespread violence.

