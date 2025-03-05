Pakistan-Arrested Militants Signals Renewed U.S. Ties

In a significant move to reinvigorate counterterrorism ties, Pakistan hailed the capture of Mohammad Sharifullah, suspected mastermind of the 2021 Kabul airport attack on U.S. troops. This strategic arrest, announced just hours after U.S. President Donald Trump's commendation, hints at a thaw in the oftentimes chilly U.S.-Pakistan relationship.

Following the arrest, FBI Director Kash Patel confirmed Sharifullah's custody in the U.S., while Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif pledged continued partnership to ensure regional peace. Meanwhile, Pakistan's government expressed gratitude towards President Trump for his recognition of their counterterrorism efforts.

With the Taliban silent on the arrest, Pakistan seized this opportunity to reset its complex relationship with the U.S. Amidst regional power dynamics with India, Pakistani officials emphasize the strategic importance of their alliance with President Trump's administration in combating terrorism.

(With inputs from agencies.)