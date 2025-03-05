Crackdown on Illegal Rat-Hole Coal Mines in Assam

The Assam government announced the discovery of 263 illegal rat-hole coal mines within the state's central region, operating under two autonomous councils.

Over 25,630 tonnes of coal have been seized over three years, signaling ongoing illegal mining despite a 2014 National Green Tribunal ban.

Authorities have vowed stricter enforcement, including coal auctioning, to curb such activities and avoid future tragedies like the one trapping nine miners earlier this year.

(With inputs from agencies.)