Crackdown on Illegal Rat-Hole Coal Mines in Assam

The Assam government has detected 263 illegal rat-hole coal mines in two autonomous council areas. Over 25,630 tonnes of illegal coal were seized in three years. Despite a 2014 NGT ban, illegal mining persists, leading to tragic incidents. The government plans to auction seized coal and prevent further illegal operations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:42 IST
The Assam government announced the discovery of 263 illegal rat-hole coal mines within the state's central region, operating under two autonomous councils.

Over 25,630 tonnes of coal have been seized over three years, signaling ongoing illegal mining despite a 2014 National Green Tribunal ban.

Authorities have vowed stricter enforcement, including coal auctioning, to curb such activities and avoid future tragedies like the one trapping nine miners earlier this year.

