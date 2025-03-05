U.S. Halts Intelligence to Ukraine; UK Spokesperson Stays Silent
The U.S. has reportedly stopped intelligence-sharing with Ukraine. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the UK's commitment to strengthening Ukraine but did not comment on the U.S. report. The goal is to bolster Ukraine's defense and security capabilities.
The United States has reportedly halted intelligence-sharing operations with Ukraine, according to a new report. Despite this, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to comment on the allegations.
According to the Financial Times, which cites three officials aware of the situation, the U.S. decision has effectively frozen intelligence channels with the Ukrainian government.
While refraining from commenting directly on the U.S. move, the British spokesperson emphasized the UK's longstanding commitment to ensuring Ukraine is positioned as strongly as possible, particularly in defense and security matters.
