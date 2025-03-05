Left Menu

U.S. Halts Intelligence to Ukraine; UK Spokesperson Stays Silent

The U.S. has reportedly stopped intelligence-sharing with Ukraine. A spokesperson for Prime Minister Keir Starmer confirmed the UK's commitment to strengthening Ukraine but did not comment on the U.S. report. The goal is to bolster Ukraine's defense and security capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:42 IST
U.S. Halts Intelligence to Ukraine; UK Spokesperson Stays Silent
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The United States has reportedly halted intelligence-sharing operations with Ukraine, according to a new report. Despite this, a spokesperson for British Prime Minister Keir Starmer declined to comment on the allegations.

According to the Financial Times, which cites three officials aware of the situation, the U.S. decision has effectively frozen intelligence channels with the Ukrainian government.

While refraining from commenting directly on the U.S. move, the British spokesperson emphasized the UK's longstanding commitment to ensuring Ukraine is positioned as strongly as possible, particularly in defense and security matters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025