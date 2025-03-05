Left Menu

Uttar Pradesh Assembly Tightens Vehicle Pass Regulations

Uttar Pradesh Assembly is tightening vehicle entry regulations to prevent the misuse of fraudulent passes. Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana stressed the importance of proper pass usage due to security concerns. RFID-enabled vehicle passes are set to be introduced by April to enhance security.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 05-03-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 18:54 IST
The Uttar Pradesh Assembly is intensifying its vehicle entry regulations to mirror Parliament's security framework, aiming to curb the misuse of fraudulent passes, according to Assembly Speaker Satish Mahana.

After the Question Hour, Mahana highlighted the issue of unauthorized duplicate vehicle passes being created and misused, describing it as a serious security threat. He emphasized the responsibility of all members in ensuring proper pass usage, noting that any breach could have serious implications. The discovery of fake vehicle passes prompted a referral to the state's purchasing department for investigation. Mahana urged cooperation in fortifying the system and adherence to guidelines.

Highlighting a recent incident, Mahana recounted how an unauthorized vehicle was apprehended with an Assembly-issued pass. He affirmed that each MLA is permitted passes for only two vehicles, with stricter regulations now being enforced. Mahana announced the introduction of RFID-enabled passes by April, invalidating older passes, to modernize and secure the system. Legislators are encouraged to obtain their digital passes as the Assembly tightens its security measures.

