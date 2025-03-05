Abu Farhan Azmi Speaks Out After Goa Incident: 'Goa Is My Second Home'
Abu Farhan Azmi, son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi, was involved in a public altercation in Goa, which turned tumultuous. Despite accusations, Azmi denied any wrongdoing and emphasized his affection for Goa. The incident coincides with his father's suspension from the Maharashtra assembly over controversial remarks.
- Country:
- India
Abu Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, addressed media inquiries following an altercation in Goa this week. The dispute, which erupted over a vehicle maneuver, led to a police intervention and charges of unrest.
Despite the chaotic scene that ensued, Azmi insisted that the situation had been blown out of proportion. 'It was just a minor incident that escalated,' he explained, standing firm in his identity as a man of peace, not one to brandish weapons.
Azmi, who's also the husband of Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia, has maintained a strong connection with Goa, describing it as 'home away from home.' The restaurateur called for a resolution, expressing gratitude to local law enforcement and emphasizing his enduring love for the state.
(With inputs from agencies.)
