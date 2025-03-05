Abu Farhan Azmi Speaks Out After Goa Incident: 'Goa Is My Second Home'

Abu Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, addressed media inquiries following an altercation in Goa this week. The dispute, which erupted over a vehicle maneuver, led to a police intervention and charges of unrest.

Despite the chaotic scene that ensued, Azmi insisted that the situation had been blown out of proportion. 'It was just a minor incident that escalated,' he explained, standing firm in his identity as a man of peace, not one to brandish weapons.

Azmi, who's also the husband of Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia, has maintained a strong connection with Goa, describing it as 'home away from home.' The restaurateur called for a resolution, expressing gratitude to local law enforcement and emphasizing his enduring love for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)