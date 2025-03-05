Left Menu

Abu Farhan Azmi Speaks Out After Goa Incident: 'Goa Is My Second Home'

Abu Farhan Azmi, son of Maharashtra SP MLA Abu Azmi, was involved in a public altercation in Goa, which turned tumultuous. Despite accusations, Azmi denied any wrongdoing and emphasized his affection for Goa. The incident coincides with his father's suspension from the Maharashtra assembly over controversial remarks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:19 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:19 IST
Abu Farhan Azmi Speaks Out After Goa Incident: 'Goa Is My Second Home'
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Abu Farhan Azmi, son of Samajwadi Party MLA Abu Azmi, addressed media inquiries following an altercation in Goa this week. The dispute, which erupted over a vehicle maneuver, led to a police intervention and charges of unrest.

Despite the chaotic scene that ensued, Azmi insisted that the situation had been blown out of proportion. 'It was just a minor incident that escalated,' he explained, standing firm in his identity as a man of peace, not one to brandish weapons.

Azmi, who's also the husband of Bollywood actress Ayesha Takia, has maintained a strong connection with Goa, describing it as 'home away from home.' The restaurateur called for a resolution, expressing gratitude to local law enforcement and emphasizing his enduring love for the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025