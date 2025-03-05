Left Menu

British Middleman Christian Michel James Granted Bail in AgustaWestland Case

British national Christian Michel James, implicated in the AgustaWestland helicopter deal bribery case, was released on bail by the Delhi High Court after six years in detention. The case involves corruption allegations in the purchase of VVIP helicopters from AgustaWestland, an Italian company, highlighting major financial irregularities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 19:26 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 19:26 IST
British Middleman Christian Michel James Granted Bail in AgustaWestland Case
Christian Michel James
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development in the AgustaWestland case, British national Christian Michel James, identified as a key middleman, has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court. His release on March 4 marks a turning point in the six-year legal saga that accused him of being involved in corrupt dealings.

The initial investigation dates back to 2013 when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged a First Information Report alleging corruption in the 2010 purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from the Italian firm AgustaWestland. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case under money laundering charges, extending the scope of the inquiry.

Michel's legal challenges have been ongoing since his extradition to India in December 2018 from Dubai. Despite multiple bail applications, relief was only granted after intervention by higher courts, culminating in the recent Delhi High Court decision. The case reflects major shortcomings in procurement practices and underscores the need for stringent compliance measures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025