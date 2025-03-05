British Middleman Christian Michel James Granted Bail in AgustaWestland Case

In a significant development in the AgustaWestland case, British national Christian Michel James, identified as a key middleman, has been granted bail by the Delhi High Court. His release on March 4 marks a turning point in the six-year legal saga that accused him of being involved in corrupt dealings.

The initial investigation dates back to 2013 when the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) lodged a First Information Report alleging corruption in the 2010 purchase of 12 VVIP helicopters from the Italian firm AgustaWestland. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) registered a case under money laundering charges, extending the scope of the inquiry.

Michel's legal challenges have been ongoing since his extradition to India in December 2018 from Dubai. Despite multiple bail applications, relief was only granted after intervention by higher courts, culminating in the recent Delhi High Court decision. The case reflects major shortcomings in procurement practices and underscores the need for stringent compliance measures.

