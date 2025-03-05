Gaza on the Edge: Struggling to Survive as Aid Dwindles

In a dire warning, the UN food agency announced its remaining food supplies in the Gaza Strip are only sufficient to sustain public kitchens and bakeries for less than two weeks. This follows Israel's blockade, restricting food, fuel, and medicine to the territory.

The blockade, aimed at pressuring Hamas for a ceasefire arrangement, has heightened Gaza's dependency on humanitarian aid, with its 2 million residents already displaced and in need of shelter. Palestinians have cautiously welcomed a recent Arab summit decision to rebuild Gaza, but skepticism remains over its implementation.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to mourn as it laid to rest Ohad Yahalomi, a hostage during the conflict. In a separate development, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir has been sworn in as Israel's new military chief of staff, signaling a renewed determination against Hamas and allied groups.

