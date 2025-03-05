Left Menu

Gaza on the Edge: Struggling to Survive as Aid Dwindles

The UN food agency warns of dwindling supplies in Gaza as a blockade by Israel cuts off food, medicine, and fuel. Palestinians welcome an Arab plan to rebuild Gaza, though doubts persist about its realization. Meanwhile, Israelis mourn a fallen hostage, and a new military chief of staff is sworn in.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 05-03-2025 20:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 20:40 IST
Gaza on the Edge: Struggling to Survive as Aid Dwindles
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

In a dire warning, the UN food agency announced its remaining food supplies in the Gaza Strip are only sufficient to sustain public kitchens and bakeries for less than two weeks. This follows Israel's blockade, restricting food, fuel, and medicine to the territory.

The blockade, aimed at pressuring Hamas for a ceasefire arrangement, has heightened Gaza's dependency on humanitarian aid, with its 2 million residents already displaced and in need of shelter. Palestinians have cautiously welcomed a recent Arab summit decision to rebuild Gaza, but skepticism remains over its implementation.

Meanwhile, Israel continues to mourn as it laid to rest Ohad Yahalomi, a hostage during the conflict. In a separate development, Lt Gen Eyal Zamir has been sworn in as Israel's new military chief of staff, signaling a renewed determination against Hamas and allied groups.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025