Iran Rebuts UK Security Threat Accusation

Iran has firmly dismissed accusations by Britain, characterizing them as baseless claims that Tehran poses a security threat to the United Kingdom, stated Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Wednesday.

On the previous day, Britain announced its intent to elevate Iran to the highest classification within its foreign influence register. This move mandates that Iran must publicly declare all efforts to exert political influence in the UK.

The decision subjects Iran to increased surveillance due to what Britain perceives as Tehran's escalating aggressive maneuvers.

