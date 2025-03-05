Left Menu

Iran Rebuts UK Security Threat Accusation

Iran has denied accusations from Britain that it poses a security threat to the UK. Britain plans to add Iran to the highest tier of its foreign influence register, demanding transparency in all political activities due to perceived aggressive conduct by Tehran.

Iran has firmly dismissed accusations by Britain, characterizing them as baseless claims that Tehran poses a security threat to the United Kingdom, stated Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei on Wednesday.

On the previous day, Britain announced its intent to elevate Iran to the highest classification within its foreign influence register. This move mandates that Iran must publicly declare all efforts to exert political influence in the UK.

The decision subjects Iran to increased surveillance due to what Britain perceives as Tehran's escalating aggressive maneuvers.

