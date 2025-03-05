Criminal hacked to death by kin in Odisha

A 48-year-old man with a criminal history was hacked to death allegedly by two of his nephews and other persons in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The man, identified as Rabindra Nath Das alias Khandi Rabi, was murdered in his native Haripur village in the morning, a police officer said.

The deceased was allegedly involved in at least 18 criminal cases, including two murders, attempts to murder, dacoity and robberies, in Khallikote police station area in the district, the officer said.

At least four motorcycle-borne persons first lobbed bombs near Das's residence when he was about to leave his home and then attacked him with sharp weapons, before fleeing the spot, he said, adding Das succumbed to his injuries.

Two of the four assailants were identified as nephews of the deceased, Khallikote police station inspector-in-charge Ramesh Chandra Pradhan, adding one of them was seriously injured in an attack by Das last year.

Ganjam Superintendent of Police Subhendu Patra said the accused have been identified and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

Das was earlier arrested by the police and released from the jail on bail recently.

Pradhan said the post-mortem examination was conducted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

There was no tension in the village after the murder but despite that, forces have been deployed to keep vigil, he said.

