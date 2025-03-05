Left Menu

Criminal hacked to death by kin in Odisha

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 05-03-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 22:42 IST
Criminal hacked to death by kin in Odisha
  • Country:
  • India

A 48-year-old man with a criminal history was hacked to death allegedly by two of his nephews and other persons in Odisha's Ganjam district on Wednesday, police said.

The man, identified as Rabindra Nath Das alias Khandi Rabi, was murdered in his native Haripur village in the morning, a police officer said.

The deceased was allegedly involved in at least 18 criminal cases, including two murders, attempts to murder, dacoity and robberies, in Khallikote police station area in the district, the officer said.

At least four motorcycle-borne persons first lobbed bombs near Das's residence when he was about to leave his home and then attacked him with sharp weapons, before fleeing the spot, he said, adding Das succumbed to his injuries.

Two of the four assailants were identified as nephews of the deceased, Khallikote police station inspector-in-charge Ramesh Chandra Pradhan, adding one of them was seriously injured in an attack by Das last year.

Ganjam Superintendent of Police Subhendu Patra said the accused have been identified and a manhunt has been launched to nab them.

Das was earlier arrested by the police and released from the jail on bail recently.

Pradhan said the post-mortem examination was conducted at MKCG Medical College and Hospital here.

There was no tension in the village after the murder but despite that, forces have been deployed to keep vigil, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

SpaceX Postpones Starship Test Flight Due to Rocket Glitch

 Global
2
Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

Trump's Aid Freeze: A Diplomatic Pause

 United States
3
Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

Ireland Faces Potential Billions in EU Emissions Compliance Costs

 Ireland
4
Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

Trump's Crypto Surprise: A New Digital Reserve

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025