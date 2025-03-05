National Convention on Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats Strengthens Grassroots Gender Empowerment

The Ministry of Panchayati Raj organized the National Convention on Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats in New Delhi on March 5, 2025, with a vision to establish at least one Model Gram Panchayat in each district across the country that actively promotes the welfare and participation of women and girls. This convention, an integral part of the International Women’s Day 2025 celebrations, brought together over 1,500 elected representatives and officials from selected Gram Panchayats through both physical and virtual participation.

The convention was graced by Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, and Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel. Senior officials, including Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary, and Shri Sushil Kumar Lohani, Additional Secretary, along with representatives from key ministries, State Institutes of Rural Development & Panchayati Raj (SIRD&PRs), and international organizations such as the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), also participated.

Launch of Digital Initiatives to Strengthen Women-Friendly Governance

The convention saw the unveiling of transformative digital initiatives, including Virtual Training Programs for Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats and a Real-Time Monitoring Dashboard. These tools will enable a structured, technology-driven approach to measure, analyze, and enhance women's participation in local governance and social welfare programs. The dashboard will provide real-time data insights, supporting evidence-based policymaking and ensuring the effective implementation of women-centric initiatives at the grassroots level.

Focus on Health and Social Welfare Initiatives

Addressing the gathering, Union Minister of State for Health & Family Welfare, Smt. Anupriya Patel, emphasized the central government’s ongoing health and social welfare initiatives aimed at improving the lives of women and children. She highlighted the importance of the Village Health, Sanitation, and Nutrition Committees present in every Gram Panchayat, which provide a strong framework for community health management. She also mentioned key programs such as Ayushman Aarogya Mandir, offering 12 essential medical services, including geriatric and dental care, cancer screenings, and telemedicine support.

Additionally, she urged women leaders in Panchayats to actively promote initiatives like Janani Suraksha Yojana and Janani Shishu Suraksha Karyakram, which focus on maternal and child health, institutional deliveries, and safe motherhood. She reinforced Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of “Sashakt Mahila, Sashakt Panchayat leads to Sashakt Bharat,” encouraging local women leaders to champion these initiatives.

770 Model Gram Panchayats Selected for Leadership Development

Union Minister of State for Panchayati Raj, Prof. S. P. Singh Baghel, announced the selection of 770 Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayats, with one from each district, for specialized leadership training programs. These Gram Panchayats will serve as centers of excellence, fostering inclusive governance and gender-responsive policy implementation.

Prof. Baghel called upon women Gram Pradhans to take charge of executing central government schemes such as Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana, pension schemes for widows and divyangjan, and Ayushman Bharat. He also encouraged participation in awareness campaigns regarding organ donation and health insurance.

Collaborative Efforts and Regional Best Practices

Shri Vivek Bharadwaj, Secretary of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj, described the Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayat initiative as a structured and goal-driven intervention aimed at enhancing women’s leadership and participation. He emphasized that Panchayats should create supportive ecosystems that enable women to realize their full potential and contribute to national progress.

Dr. Deepa Prasad, Chief of Programmes at UNFPA, provided insights from successful Gram Panchayat models in Kerala, Odisha, and Rajasthan. She highlighted Kerala’s Jagratha Samithi, a vigilance committee dedicated to safeguarding women and children, Odisha’s efforts in preventing child marriage, and UNFPA’s collaboration with Rajasthan’s Panchayati Raj Department to develop women and child-friendly governance frameworks.

From Women-Centric to Women-Led Development

This convention marks a significant shift from women-centric initiatives to women-led development, reflecting progress made over the last decade. A crucial milestone in this journey is the enactment of the Women's Reservation Bill (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), ensuring enhanced participation of women in policymaking. Other essential initiatives include improving access to sanitation, clean fuel, menstrual hygiene, education, and nutrition, addressing the fundamental needs of women in rural India.

Nationwide Mahila Gram Sabha on March 8, 2025

A nationwide Mahila Gram Sabha is scheduled for March 8, 2025, in all Gram Panchayats, providing a platform to advance the objectives of the Model Women-Friendly Gram Panchayat initiative. This event will reinforce the commitment to gender equality, sustainable rural development, and inclusive governance, ensuring a brighter future for women in grassroots leadership across the country.