Empowering Future Pharmacists: Nationwide Seminars on Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana Held Across 30 States

Pharmacists serve as a crucial link in healthcare by ensuring the proper dispensation of medicines, guiding patients on dosages, and providing necessary pharmaceutical support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2025 23:40 IST | Created: 05-03-2025 23:40 IST
In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the 7th of March is commemorated as "Jan Aushadhi Diwas" every year to promote generic medicines and spread awareness about the scheme. Image Credit: Twitter(@PIB_India)
On the fifth day of the 7th Jan Aushadhi Diwas 2025 celebrations, pharmacy colleges and universities in 30 cities across 30 states hosted dedicated seminars to educate and empower pharmacy students about the Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. The initiative aimed to encourage students to leverage the scheme by opening Jan Aushadhi Kendras, thereby becoming self-employed and contributing to the availability of affordable medicines.

Pharmacists serve as a crucial link in healthcare by ensuring the proper dispensation of medicines, guiding patients on dosages, and providing necessary pharmaceutical support. To reinforce their role and enhance their knowledge about the scheme, these seminars focused on the benefits of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana. Students were informed about how the scheme provides high-quality, cost-effective generic medicines through exclusive Jan Aushadhi Kendras and how they can actively participate by establishing their own outlets.

Moreover, the entrepreneurial potential of Jan Aushadhi Pariyojana was highlighted, detailing how pharmacy graduates can set up their businesses while contributing to a noble cause. The seminars emphasized the affordability and quality assurance of Jan Aushadhi products, which significantly benefit society by reducing the cost of essential medicines.

Another key highlight of the sessions was the introduction and promotion of the "Jan Aushadhi Sugam Mobile App," which facilitates easy access to information about generic medicines, the nearest Jan Aushadhi Kendras, and price comparisons. Raising awareness about this application aims to maximize its usage among citizens, improving accessibility to affordable healthcare solutions.

Currently, over 15,000 Jan Aushadhi Kendras are operational across all districts of the country. The government has set an ambitious target of expanding this network to 25,000 outlets by 31st March 2027, ensuring wider coverage and enhanced healthcare accessibility.

In line with the Prime Minister’s vision, the 7th of March is commemorated as "Jan Aushadhi Diwas" every year to promote generic medicines and spread awareness about the scheme. As in previous years, the 2025 edition features a week-long series of events from the 1st to the 7th of March, fostering discussions, awareness campaigns, and engagements across the nation to support the cause of affordable and quality healthcare.

Transforming agricultural decision-making with advanced simulation techniques

Unlocking the power of clinical notes for more accurate disease predictions

Minds without conscience? Public perceptions of AI’s moral role

Optimizing air quality forecasting: How ML and PSO improve prediction accuracy

