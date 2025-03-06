UPDATE 1-Blast at Chuo Spring auto parts plant in Japan kills one

An explosion at Chuo Spring's plant in Aichi Prefecture in central Japan killed one person and injured two, a local fire department official said on Thursday.

The official said the blast involved a dust collector inside the plant, which supplies auto parts to Toyota Motor. A Toyota spokesperson acknowledged news reports of the blast and said the company was trying to verify details of what happened.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)