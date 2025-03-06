Seven hurt in South Korea after shell lands in civilian area during military drills, YTN says
Seven people were hurt on Thursday after a shell was dropped on a civilian district during live-fire military exercises in Pocheon, South Korea, broadcaster YTN said.
South Korea's defence ministry was not immediately available for comment.
