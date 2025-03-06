Left Menu

The Akshaya Patra Foundation Honored with Prestigious Best Civil Society Award by Asian Centre for Corporate Governance and Sustainability

I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Central and State Governments, corporate and individual donors, and the countless volunteers whose unwavering support has been crucial. Mr. Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, We are immensely proud and honored to receive the Best Civil Society Award from the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance Sustainability.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 06-03-2025 14:02 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 14:02 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Akshaya Patra Foundation, is proud to announce its recent accolade, the 'Best Civil Society Award' for the year 2023-24, bestowed by the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance & Sustainability. This prestigious recognition was received by Sri Chanchalapathi Dasa, Co-Founder and Vice-Chairman, alongside Mr. Shridhar Venkat, CEO of The Akshaya Patra Foundation, during the 11th Asia Business Responsibility Summit held at the Hotel Taj Lands End in Mumbai on March 5, 2025.

In response to this significant achievement, Shri Chanchalapathi Dasa, expressed his gratitude and vision, stating, ''This award is a testament to the unwavering commitment and hard work of every individual at the Akshaya Patra Foundation. It reaffirms our resolve to drive positive change within communities by upholding the highest standards of governance and sustainability. I extend my heartfelt thanks to the Central and State Governments, corporate and individual donors, and the countless volunteers whose unwavering support has been crucial.'' Mr. Shridhar Venkat, CEO, The Akshaya Patra Foundation, said, ''We are immensely proud and honored to receive the Best Civil Society Award from the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance & Sustainability. This award underscores our dedication to excellence in corporate governance and our ongoing commitment to societal development. At Akshaya Patra, we strive to set benchmarks in transparency, accountability, and sustainability which are integral to our mission of ensuring that no child in India is deprived of education because of hunger. This accolade not only celebrates our achievements but also strengthens our resolve to innovate and enhance our impact." The award, which recognizes organizations that exemplify outstanding governance and sustainable practices, places Akshaya Patra among an elite group of past recipients such as Wipro Ltd, Tata Steel Ltd, and Colgate India Ltd.

The event was honored by the attendance of esteemed guests, including Mr. Chris Pierce, CEO of Global Governance Services, UK, and Member of the Global Advisory Board at the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance & Sustainability, who bestowed the awards. Recognition was also given to notable industry leaders: Mr. Suresh Narayanan, CMD of Nestle Ltd; Mr. Sameer Mehta, Chair of Torrent Power Ltd; Mr. Venu Srinivasan, Chairman Emeritus of TVS Motor Co; Mr. Peyush Bansal, Amit Choudhary, and Sumeet Kapathi of Lenskart. The ceremony successfully spotlighted the outstanding contributions of these leaders to their respective fields.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation extends its deepest appreciation to the Asian Centre for Corporate Governance & Sustainability for this honor and pledges to continue its mission of leveraging corporate governance and sustainability to foster significant societal impact.

For more details, please log on: www.akshayapatra.org.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

