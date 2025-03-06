Indian shot dead in Jordan: Cong leader urges Centre to bear cost of bringing mortal remains

Leader of Opposition in the Kerala Assembly V D Satheesan on Thursday wrote a letter to the External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar requesting that the central government bear the expenses of bringing back the mortal remains of an Indian who was shot dead in Jordan.

He urged the government to instruct the Indian Embassy in Jordan to take the necessary steps to ensure the timely repatriation of the body of Gabriel, also known as Ani Thomas Gabriel, from Thumba near here.

''The grieving family has been asked to bear certain expenses for the repatriation of his mortal remains. However, they are in deep distress and are financially incapable of covering these costs,'' Satheesan said and requested Jaishankar to instruct Indian embassy in Jordan to extend necessary financial assistance to ensure the timely repatriation of Gabriel's mortal remains to Kerala.

Satheesan, a Congress leader, also demanded an investigation into the death of Gabriel, who had travelled to Jordan on a tourist visa.

He said that Gabriel's wife had informed him that her husband was in Jordan on a valid tourist visa and had legally obtained a three-month stay permit.

''Despite this, he was allegedly shot dead unlawfully. This raises a serious concerns that warrant further inquiry,'' Satheesan said.

Gabriel's family had said on Sunday that they received an email from the Indian Embassy on March 1 confirming his death.

The incident reportedly occurred on February 10, when Jordanian soldiers opened fire at the border.

Gabriel's relative Edison was also shot but survived and has since returned home with injuries, according to family sources.

According to reports, Gabriel and Edison were part of a four-member group attempting to cross the border from Jordan into Israel with the help of an agent. All four had arrived in Jordan on a three-month visit visa.

The Jordanian army intercepted them at the border, but as they attempted to escape, the soldiers opened fire.

Gabriel was reportedly shot in the head, while Edison sustained a leg injury and was taken to a Jordanian army hospital. After receiving treatment, he was repatriated to India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)