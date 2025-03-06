International Conference Explores India’s Industrial Policy and Global Competitiveness Amidst Geopolitical Shifts

The Centre for Trade and Investment Law (CTIL), in collaboration with the Centre for International Trade and Business Laws at NALSAR University of Law and the World Trade Institute, University of Bern, together with the WTO India Chairs Programme, organized an international conference titled “Navigating the Future: Industrial Policy and Global Competitiveness.” The event took place from January 17th to 19th, 2025, at NALSAR University of Law, Hyderabad, bringing together leading scholars, policymakers, and trade experts to deliberate on the evolving contours of India’s industrial policy in a shifting global landscape.

Key Themes and Discussions

The conference primarily revolved around:

The role of Production Linked Incentive (PLI) schemes in enhancing manufacturing competitiveness.

India’s transition to a green and sustainable economy and its implications for industrial strategy.

The importance of inclusive sustainability in shaping resilient global supply chains.

The significance of WTO disciplines in ensuring that industrial policy measures align with international trade norms.

The discussions underscored how India can leverage its critical raw material supply chains to integrate into global value chains while prioritizing domestic value addition and employment generation.

Inaugural and Plenary Sessions

The conference commenced with a welcome speech by Prof. James J. Nedumpara, Head of CTIL, who emphasized the relevance of green industrial policy in driving innovation and technology. This was followed by a presidential address by Prof. Srikrishna Deva Rao, Vice Chancellor, NALSAR University of Law. Eminent trade law experts Shri. Ujal Singh Bhatia and Professor Peter Van den Bossche, both former members of the WTO Appellate Body, emphasized the necessity of aligning trade and industrial policies.

Shri Dammu Ravi, Secretary (Economic Relations), Ministry of External Affairs, in his address, highlighted the potential of emerging economies in energy transition and economic transformation. He stressed that India’s strategy for value chain integration must focus on maximizing domestic value creation and employment generation.

During the plenary session, Shri Montek Singh Ahluwalia, Former Deputy Chairman of the Planning Commission, discussed the global shift from free trade to protectionism. He called for clear and cost-effective interventions in critical sectors, greater transparency in initiatives like PLI schemes, and strict adherence to WTO rules to balance security and economic priorities.

Distinguished Participants and Expert Insights

The event featured renowned scholars and policy experts in international trade and policy, including:

Dr. Werner Zdouc, former Director of the WTO Appellate Body.

Mr. Sumanta Chaudhuri, Head of Trade Policy, CII.

Dr. Pritam Banerjee, Head, Centre for WTO Studies.

Prof. Henry Gao, Professor, Singapore Management University.

Prof. Abhijit Das, former Head, Centre for WTO Studies.

Dr. Alicia Gracia, Senior Fellow at Bruegel.

Dr. Isabelle Van Damme, Director, World Trade Institute.

Dr. Rosmy Joan, Associate Professor, NALSAR University.

These experts provided key insights into the geopolitical landscape, trade policy shifts, and the intersection of industrial strategy and global economic priorities.

Launch of Investment Law Compass

A key highlight of the inaugural session was the launch of CTIL’s monthly investment law newsletter, ‘Investment Law Compass: Navigating through the Global Investment Framework.’ This newsletter aims to provide insights into the evolving investment law landscape and will be available online at www.ctil.org.in.

Conclusion and Valedictory Address

In the valedictory session, Professor James J. Nedumpara reflected on the conference's rich discussions spanning industrial policy, WTO rules, green transition, and manufacturing competitiveness. He emphasized that the event was enriched by global participation and acknowledged the contributions of NALSAR University and the World Trade Institute in successfully hosting the conference.

The conference served as a vital platform for shaping India’s industrial strategy in light of geopolitical shifts, green transition, and the pursuit of resilient global trade practices.