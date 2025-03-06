Left Menu

Russia jails man for 15 years for spying on navy for Ukraine

A man accused of spying on Russia's navy on behalf of Ukraine was sentenced by a Russian military court on Thursday to 15 years in prison.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:33 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:33 IST
  • Country:
  • Russia

A man accused of spying on Russia's navy on behalf of Ukraine was sentenced by a Russian military court on Thursday to 15 years in prison. The office of Russia's prosecutor general said Dmitry Levin, a Russian citizen, had been found guilty of high treason and being part of a terrorist organization.

"On instructions from his handlers, he collected information about Russian navy ships in the waters of the Tsemes Bay of Novorossiysk, as well as about the location of the military unit and airfield, and the methods of protecting them," it said. "He transmitted the data he received via messenger to representatives of the Ukrainian special services."

Novorossiysk, which has been the target of Ukrainian attacks during the war, is a major Black Sea port with a naval base, shipbuilding yards, grain elevators and an oil terminal. In a separate case, the prosecutor's office said a 56-year-old woman, Natalia Shulga, had been jailed for 15 years for attempting to blow up a power transmission line in the Russian-held city of Enerhodar in southern Ukraine in June 2024.

