Left Menu

BSF recovers gold dust worth Rs 49 lakh from man at Petrapole

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 06-03-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 17:58 IST
BSF recovers gold dust worth Rs 49 lakh from man at Petrapole
  • Country:
  • India

Gold dust worth over Rs 49 lakh was found concealed inside the anal cavity of a man by BSF personnel at Petrapole, near the Indo-Bangladesh border, the paramilitary force said in a statement on Thursday.

Jawans from the 145th Battalion of South Bengal Frontier apprehended the man—who claimed to be a fashion designer based out of Dubai—after discovering 564 grams of gold dust wrapped in polythene and hidden in his anal cavity on Wednesday, the statement said.

The seized gold dust has an estimated market value of Rs 49,13,624, it added.

The man, attempting to cross into India from Bangladesh, identified himself as a Mumbai resident.

''Driven by greed and the lure of quick money, he devised a plan to smuggle gold from Dubai to India via Bangladesh. However, his plan was foiled due to the vigilance and alertness of BSF jawans, leading to his arrest,'' the statement added.

The accused has been handed over to relevant authorities along with the seized gold dust.

Notably, two similar cases of gold smuggling—using the same method of concealment—were reported on February 20 and 21.

A total of 2.54 kg of gold, valued at around Rs 2.23 crore, was seized across these three incidents.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025