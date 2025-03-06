South Africa's Forestry and Fishing Sectors Lead Economic Growth in Q4 2024

The Minister of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment, Dr. Dion George, has lauded the significant role played by South Africa’s forestry and fishing industries in driving the country’s economic expansion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

According to data released by Statistics South Africa on Tuesday, 4 March 2025, the nation’s gross domestic product (GDP) experienced a 0.6% increase in the fourth quarter, rebounding from a slight contraction in the previous quarter. The standout performer among all sectors was the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry, which surged by an impressive 17.2%, contributing 0.4 percentage points to the overall economic growth.

Minister George highlighted that sustainable practices and smart policy implementation have been crucial in ensuring that the forestry and fishing sectors continue to deliver economic value while preserving South Africa’s natural resources.

“Our forestry and fishing sectors, as integral parts of the top-performing agriculture industry, are demonstrating their worth by fostering economic resilience, generating employment, and ensuring environmental sustainability,” George stated on Thursday.

The robust growth of the agriculture, forestry, and fishing industry surpassed that of other key sectors, including finance (which contributed 0.3 percentage points) and trade (which added 0.2 percentage points). This highlights the sector’s growing impact in stabilizing the economy amid ongoing financial challenges.

Despite these positive developments, the Minister acknowledged that more needs to be done to sustain and accelerate economic growth.

“This is a promising step, but it is not sufficient. Our economy must expand at a rate that surpasses population growth in order to create more opportunities for South Africans and lift more citizens out of poverty,” he emphasized. “To achieve this, we must drive the forestry, fishing, and broader economic sectors forward with greater urgency and ambition.”

George reaffirmed the government’s commitment to strengthening the industry’s role in long-term economic prosperity.

“Together, we are laying the foundation for a future where forestry and fishing not only contribute to GDP growth but also become engines of prosperity and sustainability for all South Africans. This success is just the beginning. We are dedicated to expanding these gains, ensuring that South Africa’s economic growth benefits every citizen,” he concluded.