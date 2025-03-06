Left Menu

Constitution guiding light for India: LS speaker

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-03-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 19:59 IST
Constitution guiding light for India: LS speaker
  • Country:
  • India

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla asserted on Thursday that the Constitution is the guiding light for India and parliamentary democracy is an ideal mechanism for the country's diversity.

Birla underscored the critical role of civil servants and the military leadership in shaping the country's progress.

Addressing a batch of officers at the National Defence College here, he urged them to leverage their training and expertise to understand India's diverse social fabric and work towards uplifting the society.

Highlighting the 75th year of the adoption of the Constitution, Birla recalled the rigorous deliberations and debates that shaped the document over a three-year period.

He said parliamentary democracy, as envisioned in the Constitution, is strong, inclusive and well-suited for a diverse country like India.

Referring to several initiatives being taken to facilitate the work of the members of Parliament, Birla applauded the digitisation exercise aimed at preserving and making accessible parliamentary debates and historical records.

He highlighted how technology is being utilised to modernise governance and ensure transparency.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

Federal Workforce Turmoil: Battle Over Firings Heats Up

 United States
2
Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

Myanmar's Military Leader Seeks Alliance with Russia Amid Sanctions

 Russian Federation
3
Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudification'

Minnesota Tackles Deepfake Porn: New Legislation Aims to Curb AI 'Nudificati...

 Global
4
Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

Global Leaders Converge for a Ukraine Peace Plan

 United Kingdom

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025