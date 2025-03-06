Left Menu

UAE will seek immediate dismissal of case by Sudan at ICJ

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 06-03-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 06-03-2025 20:26 IST
The United Arab Emirates will seek the immediate dismissal of a case brought against it by Sudan at the International Court of Justice, a UAE official said in a statement sent to Reuters, adding that the allegations "lack any legal or factual basis."

The official, who was speaking on behalf of the UAE government but declined to be named, was speaking in reference to a case alleging the UAE violated its obligations under the Genocide Convention in relation attacks against the Masalit ethnic group in West Darfur by the Sudanese Rapid Support Forces and allied militias.

The Sudanese armed forces have been locked in an almost two-year civil war with the RSF that has devastated the country and sparked bouts of ethnic killings.

