UPDATE 1-Switzerland cancels Geneva Conventions meeting on Palestinian areas, diplomats say

Switzerland has cancelled a conference on the application of the Geneva Conventions to the occupied Palestinian territories for want of participants, four diplomatic sources told Reuters on Thursday, after some countries expressed dissatisfaction. The country had invited 196 parties to the conventions to participate in the March 7 conference in Geneva on the situation of civilians living in the West Bank, Gaza and East Jerusalem, but then told them the gathering had been cancelled.

The conference was set to address the Fourth Geneva Convention, part of a series of international treaties agreed in 1949 after World War Two, which defines humanitarian protections for civilians living in areas of armed conflict or occupation. The Palestinian ambassador to the United Nations in Geneva, Ibrahim Khraishi, told Reuters earlier that his delegation did not plan to attend the event, criticising a draft document circulated among participants.

"We want the international community to take concrete measures and this fell short of expectations," he told Reuters, saying such measures could include economic or diplomatic steps against Israel. "What we want is for the Geneva Conventions to be implemented." A member of The Organisation of Islamic Cooperation said that the group had also planned to miss the event, saying the document "did not reflect the gravity of the situation".

Israel, which has devastated Gaza in a war with Palestinian militant group Hamas and has been expanding settlements in the West Bank, stirring fears of annexation, did not immediately respond to a request for comment. It has also criticised the Swiss conference, calling it "part of the legal warfare against Israel". Diplomats from Western states that back Israel have also privately expressed concerns about the meeting.

