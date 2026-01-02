Left Menu

Cricket Controversy: Palestinian Flag Sparks Enquiry in Jammu

In Jammu and Kashmir, cricketer Furqan Ul Haq faces a police enquiry after displaying a Palestinian flag on his helmet during a private tournament. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are examining the matter's sensitivity and public order implications. The event follows another recent controversy in the region's cricket scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 02-01-2026 11:49 IST | Created: 02-01-2026 11:49 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an enquiry following an incident involving a local cricketer in a private tournament in Jammu. Furqan Ul Haq, a player from south Kashmir, was seen wearing a helmet adorned with a Palestinian flag, prompting the investigation.

The video and images of Furqan's helmet quickly went viral, especially during the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League. Given the potential for public disorder, authorities have initiated a preliminary enquiry to explore the motivations and possible connections of the individual involved.

This incident comes on the heels of another cricket controversy in the region after the Indian Heaven Premier League abruptly ceased operations, leaving many cricketers and officials in a difficult situation.

