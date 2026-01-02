Cricket Controversy: Palestinian Flag Sparks Enquiry in Jammu
In Jammu and Kashmir, cricketer Furqan Ul Haq faces a police enquiry after displaying a Palestinian flag on his helmet during a private tournament. The Jammu and Kashmir Police are examining the matter's sensitivity and public order implications. The event follows another recent controversy in the region's cricket scene.
- Country:
- India
The Jammu and Kashmir Police have launched an enquiry following an incident involving a local cricketer in a private tournament in Jammu. Furqan Ul Haq, a player from south Kashmir, was seen wearing a helmet adorned with a Palestinian flag, prompting the investigation.
The video and images of Furqan's helmet quickly went viral, especially during the Jammu and Kashmir Champions League. Given the potential for public disorder, authorities have initiated a preliminary enquiry to explore the motivations and possible connections of the individual involved.
This incident comes on the heels of another cricket controversy in the region after the Indian Heaven Premier League abruptly ceased operations, leaving many cricketers and officials in a difficult situation.
ALSO READ
Helmet Controversy in Kashmir's Cricket League Sparks Enquiry
Controversy Erupts Over Bangladeshi Player's IPL Participation
Controversy Erupts Over KKR's Inclusion of Bangladeshi Player Amidst Rising Religious Tensions
Gwyneth Paltrow Reflects on 'Shakespeare in Love' Oscar Controversy
Jair Bolsonaro Discharged: Medical Recovery Amid Controversy