US discussions with Hamas were recent, Trump envoy says
President Donald Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said U.S. discussions with Hamas militants were recent and the message to the Palestinian militant group was that the United States wants to get hostages home.
Witkoff also said the U.S. does not believe Hamas has been forthright.
