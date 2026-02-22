Controversy Erupts Over Shooting of U.S. Citizen by Federal Agents

A U.S. federal immigration agent shot and killed Ruben Ray Martinez, a U.S. citizen, during a traffic incident in Texas in March 2025. His death, months prior to Minnesota's deportation surge led by the Trump administration, is raising intense scrutiny and public outrage. The case has resurfaced amid newly released records.

Martinez was allegedly struck by an agent's car, prompting multiple rounds fired at him as agents supported local police. His shooting marks a significant moment as the first known death of a U.S. citizen during heightened immigration enforcement led by President Donald Trump. Data shows a spike in use-of-force incidents involving federal agents.

Attorneys for Martinez emphasize his compliance with local law enforcement prior to his fatal shooting. They are urging for a comprehensive investigation, highlighting concerns over the violent methods employed by ICE and other immigration agencies. The growing death toll has fueled anger and backlash from both lawmakers and the wider public.