Major target killing planned by BKI-backed terror module in Punjab averted, three arrested

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 07-03-2025 10:10 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 10:10 IST
Punjab Police on Friday said a major target killing in the state, which was planned by proscribed outfit Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)-backed terror module, was averted with the arrest of three people.

Punjab's Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said preliminary probe found that the module was handled by US-based gangster Gurpreet Singh alias Gopi Nawashehria, a close aide of Pakistan-based terrorist Harwinder Singh Rinda, along with his associate Laadi Bakapuria, presently based in Greece.

''In a major breakthrough, Counter Intelligence, #Jalandhar averts another major target killing in #Punjab, planned by Babbar Khalsa International (BKI)- backed terror module with the arrest of Three members of the module, Jagroop Singh@ Jagga, Sukhjit Singh@ Sukha & Navpreet Singh@ Nav and recovers Four sophisticated weapons along with ammunition,'' Yadav posted on X.

He said arms and ammunition were also recovered.

''Recovery: 4 sophisticated pistols alongwith ammunition: One Glock Pistol 9MM alongwith 01 magazine and 06 Cartridges, One Pistol PX5 Storm (Berreta) 30 bore alongwith 01 magazine and 04 bullets, One country made 30 bore Pistol alongwith 01 magazine and 04 Cartridges and One country made 32 bore Pistol alongwith 01 magazine and 08 Cartridges,'' the DGP said.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell, Amritsar.

Further investigations are underway to trace backward and forward linkages, to dismantle the whole network, the DGP said.

