UPDATE 1-South Korea court cancels President Yoon's arrest warrant, Yonhap says

A South Korean court cancelled on Friday impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol's arrest warrant, paving the way for his release from jail after he was arrested in mid January on insurrection charges over his brief imposition of martial law, Yonhap News Agency reported.

A Seoul Central District Court spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)