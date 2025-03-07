South Korean court orders impeached president released from jail
A South Korean court ordered impeached President Yoon Suk Yeol to be released from jail, according to news reports Friday.The Yonhap News Agency reported that the Seoul Central District Court made the ruling Friday. Other South Korean media carried similar reports.
The Yonhap News Agency reported that the Seoul Central District Court made the ruling Friday. Other South Korean media carried similar reports. The court didn't immediately confirm the reports.
Yoon was arrested in January in connection with his December 3 martial law decree.
Investigators have alleged that the decree amounted to rebellion. If he's convicted of that offense, he would face the death penalty or life imprisonment.
Yoon was separately impeached by lawmakers in December, leaving it to the Constitutional Court to decide whether to formally end Yoon's presidency or reinstate him.
If the Constitutional Court upholds Yoon's impeachment, he will be officially thrown out of office and a national election will be held to choose his successor within two months.
