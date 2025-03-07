Goods vehicle driver beaten up by civic volunteers in Bengal after refusing to pay bribe

Three civic volunteers, engaged in a police station in West Bengal's Malda district, have been accused of beating up a goods vehicle driver as he allegedly refused to pay bribe to them, a senior officer said on Friday. The incident, which occurred at Velabari Naka Point under Rashidabad Gram Panchayat on Thursday afternoon, came to light after a video purportedly showing the driver being beaten up by the civic volunteers of Harishchandrapur Police Station went viral on social media.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip. Injured driver Ruhul Ali, a resident of Bangrua village, received primary treatment at Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital before he lodged a police complaint, the officer said. One of the occupants of the goods vehicle claimed that they were transporting cattle from Dalakhola market when the three civic volunteers stopped them and demanded Rs 1,000. As the driver offered Rs 500, the civic volunteers refused it and dragged him out of the vehicle, and beat him up, he said. No one has so far been arrested in the incident, and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

