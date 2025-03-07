Left Menu

Goods vehicle driver beaten up by civic volunteers in Bengal after refusing to pay bribe

Three civic volunteers, engaged in a police station in West Bengals Malda district, have been accused of beating up a goods vehicle driver as he allegedly refused to pay bribe to them, a senior officer said on Friday.

PTI | Malda | Updated: 07-03-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 13:03 IST
Goods vehicle driver beaten up by civic volunteers in Bengal after refusing to pay bribe
  • Country:
  • India

Three civic volunteers, engaged in a police station in West Bengal's Malda district, have been accused of beating up a goods vehicle driver as he allegedly refused to pay bribe to them, a senior officer said on Friday. The incident, which occurred at Velabari Naka Point under Rashidabad Gram Panchayat on Thursday afternoon, came to light after a video purportedly showing the driver being beaten up by the civic volunteers of Harishchandrapur Police Station went viral on social media.

PTI could not independently verify the authenticity of the video clip. Injured driver Ruhul Ali, a resident of Bangrua village, received primary treatment at Harishchandrapur Rural Hospital before he lodged a police complaint, the officer said. One of the occupants of the goods vehicle claimed that they were transporting cattle from Dalakhola market when the three civic volunteers stopped them and demanded Rs 1,000. As the driver offered Rs 500, the civic volunteers refused it and dragged him out of the vehicle, and beat him up, he said. No one has so far been arrested in the incident, and an investigation is underway, the officer added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025