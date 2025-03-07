Left Menu

Real Estate Kingpin's Fall: ED Arrests Ashish Bhalla in Massive Money Laundering Probe

Ashish Bhalla, promoter of the WTC realty group, was arrested in a money laundering case linked to homebuyers' funds. Allegations include fund diversion to shell companies and suspicious entities. Fixed deposits and jewelry worth Rs 1.5 crore seized. Case involves FIRs by police for cheating and fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-03-2025 14:55 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 14:55 IST
Real Estate Kingpin's Fall: ED Arrests Ashish Bhalla in Massive Money Laundering Probe
  • Country:
  • India

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has apprehended Ashish Bhalla, the promoter of the Delhi-NCR-based realty group WTC, in connection with a money laundering case concerning homebuyers' funds. Sources have confirmed that Bhalla was detained under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and a special court in Gurugram has remanded him to ED custody for six days.

The ED alleges that Bhalla promised investors assured returns in exchange for investments in plots or commercial spaces. However, the funds were diverted to numerous shell companies and suspicious entities, including those in Singapore linked to Bhalla's family, for unlawful gains. The WTC group amassed more than Rs 3,000 crore from investors across multiple states, raising serious fraud concerns.

The action follows February raids on the WTC Group and related entities. Ray of Bhutani Infra has severed ties with WTC and is cooperating with authorities. The case's origins trace back to numerous FIRs against the group for breach of trust and defrauding homebuyers. ED's operation has revealed valuable documents and frozen assets amounting to substantial value, underscoring the severity of the charges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025