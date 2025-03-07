Police Encounter Leaves Alleged Cow Slaughterers Injured in UP
Two men accused of cow slaughter were injured during a police encounter in Hapur, Uttar Pradesh. The suspects opened fire when police tried to apprehend them, leading to a shootout. The accused, found with illegal firearms and a prohibited animal, were hospitalized, and a case has been filed.
Two men accused of cow slaughter were injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, officials confirmed on Friday.
Additional SP Vineet Bhatnagar reported that during a Thursday evening patrol, officers heard a bovine's cries in the Badrakha forest area. Two suspects were spotted, and upon police intervention, the accused opened fire, resulting in both getting injured during the police's retaliatory response.
Identified as Salman and Naushad from Vait village, Simbhaoli, the men were caught with country-made pistols, cartridges, a motorcycle, slaughter tools, and a prohibited animal. They are currently hospitalized, and legal proceedings have begun under the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.
(With inputs from agencies.)
