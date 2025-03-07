Police Encounter Leaves Alleged Cow Slaughterers Injured in UP

Two men accused of cow slaughter were injured in a police encounter in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur, officials confirmed on Friday.

Additional SP Vineet Bhatnagar reported that during a Thursday evening patrol, officers heard a bovine's cries in the Badrakha forest area. Two suspects were spotted, and upon police intervention, the accused opened fire, resulting in both getting injured during the police's retaliatory response.

Identified as Salman and Naushad from Vait village, Simbhaoli, the men were caught with country-made pistols, cartridges, a motorcycle, slaughter tools, and a prohibited animal. They are currently hospitalized, and legal proceedings have begun under the BNS and the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

(With inputs from agencies.)