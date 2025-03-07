Swift Action Demanded in Punjab Pastor's Harassment Case
The National Commission for Women Chairperson, Vijaya Rahatkar, has urged the Punjab Police to take immediate action against Pastor Bajinder Singh, accused of sexually harassing a 22-year-old woman. The commission has asked for a detailed action-taken report and FIR within three days. The pastor faces charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code.
The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar called for prompt action by Punjab Police against Pastor Bajinder Singh, who faces allegations of sexual harassment in Jalandhar.
Addressing a press conference, Rahatkar revealed that the NCW has instructed the Punjab Police to provide an action-taken report and the case's FIR within three days.
This serious case involves a pastor from Punjab accused by a 22-year-old woman of harassment. The woman, who visited the church with her family, claims Singh sent her inappropriate messages and physically assaulted her. Charges are filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.
