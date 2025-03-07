Swift Action Demanded in Punjab Pastor's Harassment Case

The National Commission for Women (NCW) Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar called for prompt action by Punjab Police against Pastor Bajinder Singh, who faces allegations of sexual harassment in Jalandhar.

Addressing a press conference, Rahatkar revealed that the NCW has instructed the Punjab Police to provide an action-taken report and the case's FIR within three days.

This serious case involves a pastor from Punjab accused by a 22-year-old woman of harassment. The woman, who visited the church with her family, claims Singh sent her inappropriate messages and physically assaulted her. Charges are filed under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.

