Tensions Rise as South Sudanese Forces Arrest President's Allies
South Sudan's political landscape is tense as forces loyal to President Kiir arrest key allies of Vice President Machar, including the Peacebuilding Minister. This moves jeopardize the peace deal between the factions. Discussions have been urged by international bodies to restore calm in the affected areas.
In a significant escalation of tensions, South Sudanese forces loyal to President Salva Kiir have detained several key allies of First Vice President Riek Machar. Among those arrested were high-profile figures such as the peacebuilding minister and a senior military official, raising concerns about the country's fragile peace.
The peacebuilding minister, Stephen Par Kuol, was reportedly released early Friday morning, following his arrest alongside three of his office staff. However, the petroleum minister and a deputy head of the military remain in custody, fueling further unrest.
International bodies, including the United Nations and the African Union, are urging all parties involved to maintain calm, particularly in the conflict-prone Upper Nile State, as the risk of renewed violence looms over South Sudan.
