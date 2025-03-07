Left Menu

Tensions Rise as South Sudanese Forces Arrest President's Allies

South Sudan's political landscape is tense as forces loyal to President Kiir arrest key allies of Vice President Machar, including the Peacebuilding Minister. This moves jeopardize the peace deal between the factions. Discussions have been urged by international bodies to restore calm in the affected areas.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nairobi | Updated: 07-03-2025 15:52 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 15:52 IST
Tensions Rise as South Sudanese Forces Arrest President's Allies
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Kenya

In a significant escalation of tensions, South Sudanese forces loyal to President Salva Kiir have detained several key allies of First Vice President Riek Machar. Among those arrested were high-profile figures such as the peacebuilding minister and a senior military official, raising concerns about the country's fragile peace.

The peacebuilding minister, Stephen Par Kuol, was reportedly released early Friday morning, following his arrest alongside three of his office staff. However, the petroleum minister and a deputy head of the military remain in custody, fueling further unrest.

International bodies, including the United Nations and the African Union, are urging all parties involved to maintain calm, particularly in the conflict-prone Upper Nile State, as the risk of renewed violence looms over South Sudan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantling of USAID

UPDATE 3-Hundreds of US diplomats join letter to Rubio to protest dismantlin...

 Global
2
UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

UPDATE 8-Trump warns Hamas as US holds unprecedented talks for Gaza hostages

 Global
3
UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one month

UPDATE 8-Trump exempts some automakers from Canada, Mexico tariffs for one m...

 Global
4
FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

FACTBOX-Trump's tariffs and threatened trade actions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI agents transform gamma-ray astronomy: Automating observations and data analysis

Robots on the farm: AI-powered object search boosts efficiency in agriculture

AI-powered financial advice: Ethical revolution or risky gamble?

Smarter learning: How AI is revolutionizing programming education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025