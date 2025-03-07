President Murmu Addresses State Civil Services Officers at Rashtrapati Bhavan

President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu addressed the State Civil Services officers attending the 126th Induction Training Programme at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) during their visit to Rashtrapati Bhavan. She extended her congratulations to the officers on their promotion and induction into the Indian Administrative Service (IAS) and encouraged them to uphold the highest standards of governance and public service.

During her address, the President emphasized the importance of leadership by example and advised the officers to inspire and motivate their teams to strive for excellence. She stressed the need for a national and inclusive approach in administrative governance, urging the officers to ensure that government policies and programs are implemented effectively and equitably across all sections of society.

Highlighting the essence of governance, the President underscored the significance of responsiveness and sensitivity towards public needs. She pointed out that a citizen-centric administration prioritizes the welfare of the people, particularly focusing on the poor and underprivileged. She encouraged the officers to ensure that their decision-making and policy implementation contribute to the overall development of the nation.

In light of contemporary challenges, President Murmu addressed the pressing issues of climate change and environmental degradation. She emphasized the need for eco-friendly initiatives and sustainable development, ensuring that the benefits of progress reach the disadvantaged and marginalized communities. She urged the officers to integrate sustainability and inclusivity into their administrative functions, reinforcing their commitment to equitable development.

The President’s speech served as a guiding beacon for the newly inducted IAS officers, reinforcing their roles as responsible and ethical administrators dedicated to nation-building and societal welfare.