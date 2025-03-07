Legal Battles and Executive Orders: The Trump Era Dismantling

President Donald Trump's administration is facing judicial hurdles on multiple policy fronts, including immigration, foreign aid, and social issues. Courts have temporarily stalled key executive orders and policy rollouts, impacting the administration's agenda.

The U.S. Supreme Court recently blocked the administration's attempt to withhold payments to foreign aid organizations, a setback for Trump's goal to reduce American humanitarian projects globally. However, Trump did secure a victory as a federal judge allowed the administration to put over 2,000 USAID workers on leave.

On immigration, several federal judges have blocked Trump's executive order aimed at restricting birthright citizenship, citing constitutional concerns. Moreover, multiple lawsuits challenge efforts to clamp down on illegal immigration and refugee programs. These judicial proceedings highlight the ongoing legal battles shaping Trump's presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)