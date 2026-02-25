Left Menu

Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP on Governance and Social Issues During Kanpur Visit

During his Kanpur visit, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government on issues like the NRC, farmers' rights, and the AI summit security breach. He highlighted disrespect towards religious communities and promised urban transformation if his party regains power.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kanpur | Updated: 25-02-2026 20:48 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 20:48 IST
Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP on Governance and Social Issues During Kanpur Visit
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery critique during his visit to Kanpur, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the BJP government on multiple fronts, including the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and farmers' issues. He cited an incident involving a young Hindu child at the Magh Mela as indicative of disrespect towards Sanatan traditions.

Yadav also criticized the state government's management of the recent AI summit in Delhi, highlighting that showcasing foreign technology failed to impress and underscored what he saw as a significant security lapse.

As he addressed local reporters, Yadav promised that, if elected, his party would transform Kanpur into a more beautiful and traffic-free city, aiming to restore confidence among residents and stakeholders.

TRENDING

1
India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durable peace for the region: PM Modi.

India supports Gaza peace initiative; it holds promise for a just and durabl...

 Global
2
The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dialogue, peace and stability in this region: PM Modi in Knesset.

The road to peace is not always easy, but India joins you and world for dial...

 Global
3
Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

Mega Demolition Drive in Rajkot: Over 1,400 Homes Razed

 India
4
Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

Economic Nexus: Germany and China's Crucial Connection

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026