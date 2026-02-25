Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP on Governance and Social Issues During Kanpur Visit
During his Kanpur visit, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav criticized the BJP government on issues like the NRC, farmers' rights, and the AI summit security breach. He highlighted disrespect towards religious communities and promised urban transformation if his party regains power.
- Country:
- India
In a fiery critique during his visit to Kanpur, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the BJP government on multiple fronts, including the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and farmers' issues. He cited an incident involving a young Hindu child at the Magh Mela as indicative of disrespect towards Sanatan traditions.
Yadav also criticized the state government's management of the recent AI summit in Delhi, highlighting that showcasing foreign technology failed to impress and underscored what he saw as a significant security lapse.
As he addressed local reporters, Yadav promised that, if elected, his party would transform Kanpur into a more beautiful and traffic-free city, aiming to restore confidence among residents and stakeholders.
ALSO READ
Arrests Surge After 'Shirtless' Protest at AI Summit
3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Summit in Delhi; 11 held so far: Officials.
BJP Leader Labels Rahul Gandhi a 'National Liability' Amid AI Summit Protest Controversy
Controversy at AI Summit: Political Protests Spark Debate on Democratic Rights
AI Summit protest: Delhi court sends IYC president Uday Bhanu Chib to 4-day police custody.