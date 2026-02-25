Akhilesh Yadav Targets BJP on Governance and Social Issues During Kanpur Visit

In a fiery critique during his visit to Kanpur, Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav lambasted the BJP government on multiple fronts, including the National Register of Citizens (NRC) and farmers' issues. He cited an incident involving a young Hindu child at the Magh Mela as indicative of disrespect towards Sanatan traditions.

Yadav also criticized the state government's management of the recent AI summit in Delhi, highlighting that showcasing foreign technology failed to impress and underscored what he saw as a significant security lapse.

As he addressed local reporters, Yadav promised that, if elected, his party would transform Kanpur into a more beautiful and traffic-free city, aiming to restore confidence among residents and stakeholders.