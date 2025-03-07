Left Menu

Indian-Origin Man Sentenced for Social Media Rapes

An Indian-origin man, Himanshu Makwana, has been sentenced to nine years in prison by a London court for raping two teenage girls. Posing as a young man on social media, he committed these crimes four years apart, exploiting social media to target his victims. The investigation led to his arrest and lifelong inclusion on the sex offender register.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 07-03-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 07-03-2025 17:43 IST
An Indian-origin man, Himanshu Makwana, was sentenced to nine years in prison for raping two teenage girls he met online. The sentence was delivered by a London court, which also added him to the sex offender register for life.

The court revealed that Makwana committed the crimes four years apart, employing similar tactics each time. He posed as a young man on social media, luring his victims into vulnerable situations where he could attack them, as highlighted by the Harrow Crown Court during sentencing.

Detective Constable Lewis Jelley, leading the investigation, commended the bravery of the victims who reported the crimes. The Metropolitan Police arrested Makwana after an intricate investigation, pinpointing him as responsible for both assaults. A witness's photo helped trace the car used, which facilitated his arrest, leading to DNA evidence linking him to the 2019 crime.

