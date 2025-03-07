FARC Dissidents Kidnap Colombian Security Forces in Cauca
Twenty-nine members of Colombia's security forces were kidnapped by a FARC dissident faction in Cauca province. The attackers, linked to the Carlos Patino faction, targeted locations in El Plateado and La Hacienda. The Colombian defense ministry holds the kidnappers responsible for the safety of the hostages.
- Country:
- Colombia
In a shocking turn of events, twenty-nine Colombian security personnel have been kidnapped by a faction of dissident FARC in Cauca province, according to a statement from the nation's defense ministry issued on Friday.
The dramatic incidents occurred in the areas of El Plateado and La Hacienda, where the security forces have been engaged in prolonged operations against armed insurgent groups. The ministry accused the Carlos Patino faction, former FARC rebels refusing to accept the 2016 peace agreement, of orchestrating these kidnappings.
The ministry has condemned the act, emphasizing, 'The lives and security of the kidnapped members of the security forces are the direct responsibility of those who committed this loathsome crime.'
